Southern Lakes Conference Matchups Dominate WIAA Boys Brackets

credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Division 2 bracket looks like a Southern Lakes Conference who’s who.

No 1 Seed Westosha Central plays No 9 Wilmot in the WIAA Regionals Friday night in a game we’ll have for you here on wlip.com.

The Panthers advanced with a 64-55 win over Waterford Tuesday while Central enjoyed a bye in the first round.

Friday’s winner plays the winner of the Union Grove-Waukesha West game Saturday night.

In Division 1-No 4 Indian Trail hosts No 13 Milwaukee Pulaski; Tremper plays No 1 Kettle Moraine.

D4-No 1 St Joseph Catholic Academy hosting No 9 Living Word Lutheran; No 4 Christian Life at No 5 Milwaukee Juneau; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Memorial

Girls…The Bradford Red Devils fell to top seeded Kettle Moraine 77-35.