Southport Beach House Groundbreaking Set

KENOSHA, WI–The renovation of the Southport Beach House is set to get underway next year. City officials and members of the Southport Park Association will have a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday October 21st at 1 PM at the beach house.

The city has allocated $1 million over the past five years for the work needed on the historic building. Structural repairs will be done to the roof and masonry and new windows and doors will be installed. The work will happen over several years.

Built in 1936 and 1941 as part of the New Deal Works Progress Administration, the Southport Beach House was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 by the National Park Service.

The Southport Park Association was founded to promote the preservation of the beach house and to raise awareness about its historical and cultural significance.