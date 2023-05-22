Space Station Welcomes 2 Saudi Visitors, Including Kingdom’s 1st Female Astronaut

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other visitors has arrived at the International Space Station.

The SpaceX capsule pulled up at the orbiting lab Monday, less than 16 hours after blasting off from Florida.

Saudi Arabia’s first female astronaut is among the four moving in for just over a week.

The kingdom also bought a ticket for a Saudi fighter pilot.

A Tennessee businessman is paying his own way.

And a retired NASA astronaut is their chaperone.

The Houston company that organized the trip is not divulging the ticket prices.

The four visitors will return to Earth with a splashdown off the Florida coast.