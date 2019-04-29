Special Election Set For Tuesday

KENOSHA, WI—Tomorrow is Election Day if you live in some areas of Kenosha and Racine.

A Special Election to replace former State Rep. Peter Barca in Assembly District 64, pits Democrat Tip Maguire against Republican Mark Stalker.

Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM.

The winner will serve out the remainder of Barca’s term. He was just reelected last year but left to take the Revenue Secretary position in the Evers Administration.

A sample ballot for tomorrow’s race, and a link to find out where you vote can be found here.