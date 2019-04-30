Special Election Today

KENOSHA, WI—Today is Special Election Day in some parts of Kenosha and Racine Counties. The race to replace former State Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca in the 64th Assembly District features Democrat Tip Maguire and Republican Mark Stalker.

Barca left the State Assembly to take the job of Revenue Secretary in the Tony Evers Administration.

The 64th includes the northeast side of Kenosha as well as portions of Somers, Mt Pleasant, and Racine. Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM. Get all the election info you need by clicking here