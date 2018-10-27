Special Prosecutor Named in Pacetti Case

KENOSHA, WI- A special prosecutor has been named in the investigation into outgoing Kenosha City Administrator Frank Pacetti and City I.T. Director Merrill “Tig” Kerkman. Randall Schnieder from the Wisconsin Department of Justice will take up the case.

The investigation seeks information on if Kerkman illegally accessed email accounts of Kenosha Police officials and others in 2014; and also seeks to determine if Pacetti sought to intimidate a witness to try and cover up the allegations.

The Racine County Sherriff’s Department investigated the claims in 2014, but the conclusion for felony charges against Kerkman and Pacetti made by Lt. Chad Schulman was set aside after allegations of misconduct against Schulman came to light last year.

The request for a new inquiry by the state DOJ came from Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley after the 2014 investigation was released through an open records request.

Pacetti announced in July that he would retire at the end of this year. Kerkman remains I.T. Director for the city.