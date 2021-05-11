Speed, Lack of Seatbelts Cited as Factors in Fatal Waukegan Crash

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-11-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Police have released more information on a crash that killed a Waukegan woman late last week. Authorities say they were called just after 1:30 on Friday morning to the 23-hundred block of North Sheridan Road. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that was burning after crashing into a tree, and witnesses helping to pull a person from that vehicle. That victim, identified as a Waukegan man in his 20’s, was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Shaneera Bell, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene. Waukegan Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, and that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology to determine whether alcohol was also a factor.