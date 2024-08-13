Spending At Small Businesses Rose In July

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers spent more at small businesses in July, a rebound fueled by strong sales of general merchandise and health and personal care products.

The Fiserv Small Business Index rose one point to 141 after a four point decline in June.

The figure is derived from point-of-sale transaction data, including card, cash, and check transactions in-store and online across about 2 million U.S. small businesses.

Compared with July of last year, sales rose 3.5% and number of transactions rose 3.3%.

Retail spending rose 4.6% and retail transactions jumped 5.8%.

General merchandise was the strongest category, up 10.9%.