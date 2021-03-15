      Weather Alert

Spring 2021 Cash Contest Rules

Mar 15, 2021 @ 10:43am

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL SPRING 2021 CASH CONTEST 
*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL SPRING 2021 CASH CONTEST.
http://bit.ly/spring2021cashcontestrules

FOR SPANISH VERSION:  http://bit.ly/spring2021cashcontestspanish