KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It’s Spring Primary Day in Wisconsin and there are a few races on the ballot depending on where you live. Polls open at 7 AM and will be open until 8 PM.

In Kenosha County there is a primary for Circuit Court Judge Branch 6 between Angela Cunningham, Angelina Gabriele, and Elizabeth Pfeuffer. The top two vote getters will face off in the General Election in April.

To see what’s on your ballot or to check on your polling place, visit my vote dot w-i dot com.