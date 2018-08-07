Springbrook Road Closure In Pleasant Prairie

A road closure is planned for Springbrook Road is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 8 at 8:00 a.m. and will last until Thursday, August 9 at 5:00 p.m. The closure is part of an emergency road culvert repair.

Detour signage will be posted directing traffic around the road closure. Traffic will be directed to 39th Avenue and 93rd Street. Only local traffic is allowed to drive in the road closure.

The schedule for the completion of the work is weather dependent. If work is completed ahead of schedule, the road will reopen accordingly.

Drivers in the project area are asked to abide by construction signage and to drive with great care and attention. The Village would like to thank drivers for their patience and thoughtful attention while this work is being completed.