SAN ANTONIO, TX (AP)—DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs had a season-high 19 3-pointers in beating Milwaukee 126-104, snapping the Bucks five-game winning streak.

Patty Mills added 21 points, including 6 for 10 on 3-pointers, for San Antonio.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee, which lost for the first time since Dec. 25.