St Joe’s Kenesie; Central’s Walker Named Male & Female Athletes Of the Year

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Eric Kenesie Jr. from Saint Joseph Catholic Academy and Kylie Walker from Westosha Central High School have been honored by the Sports Night Selection Committee as the Outstanding Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively.

Both received the prestigious Alan Ameche Award and Turco-DeSimone Scholarship.

Kenesie, a 3-sport athlete with 10 varsity letters, excelled in football and basketball, earning numerous accolades including Midwest Classic Conference Quarterback of the Year and WIAA Scholar Athlete.

He is a National Honor Society member with a 3.94 GPA and plans to play collegiate basketball.

Walker, an exceptional golfer, earned 4 varsity letters and led her team to two state championships.

She was the 2022 individual state runner-up and is the co-valedictorian of her class with a 4.0 GPA.

Walker will attend Ferris State University.