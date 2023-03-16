St Joseph Catholic Academy faces St Mary’s Catholic in WIAA State Tournament

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

MADISON, WI (WLIP)–The St Joseph Catholic Academy Lancers (18-10) play St Mary’s Catholic (26-2) in the semi finals of the WIAA State Tournament Thursday evening.

Tip-off is set for around 6:35 PM.

The Lancers were led by star Eric Kenesie in their Sectional Final victory over Kohler on Saturday.

Kenesie scored 42 in the Lancers’ 77-68 win.

The winner plays the winner of the Whitehall vs Luther match-up in tonight’s second Division 4 Semi-final on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison.