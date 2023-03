KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The St Joe’s Lancers are headed to Madison for the state tournament after a 77-68 win over Kohler in Saturday’s Sectional Final.

The Lancers were led by Eric Kenesie who had a career high 42 points in the victory. Dominic Santarelli added 15 while Peter Stapleton had 14.

The Lancers are a 4 seed and play top seeded St Mary Catholic in the D4 semi final Thursday evening at the Kohl Center.