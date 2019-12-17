Stabbing Suspect Identified

KENOSHA, WI—The man charged with a stabbing early Sunday has been identified.

49 year old Robert Calk is charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon for the incident that happened along Sheridan Road around 2:30 AM.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was walking near the 48-hundred block with another man when they were approached by Calk.

He allegedly stabbed the man in the neck, causing serious but not fatal injuries. Calk fled the scene but was found and arrested. He’s being held on 15-thousand dollars bond.