Stalking Order Against Kennedy Dismissed

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

LAKE COUNTY, IL—The emergency no-stalking order against Kenosha City Council President Anthony Kennedy has been dismissed.

A Lake County judge dismissed the order, which was filed last month, at a hearing this week. The order was filed after a December incident at the offices of a cab company in Lake County where Kennedy and 55 year old Arthur Bish got into a confrontation. The police were called but no arrests were made.

In the aftermath Kennedy’s attorney argued that apparent misinformation about the case was spread on-line as well as reportedly by Bish in an attempt to attack Kennedy’s character.

Kennedy says that he was acting in self defense during the incident.