KENOSHA, WI–A police standoff in Trevor ended peacefully early this morning. Authorities were called to a home on 280th Avenue just after midnight this morning for a domestic violence situation involving a man and his girlfriend. The man finally surrendered to deputies around 4 AM.

The woman is hospitalized with no word on her condition.

We only have preliminary info on this case and crews remained on the scene investigating this morning. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.