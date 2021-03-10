Start of Rittenhouse Trial Delayed Until the Fall

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The start of Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial will be delayed. Authorities had hoped to begin the trial later this month.

But Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger told the court Wednesday that several outstanding issues led both sides to request a delay. The new trial date is now tentatively scheduled for November with the final pretrial hearing in May.

Among the issues yet to be ironed out is the matter of jury selection and DNA evidence discovery.

For his part Rittenhouse remained mostly silent during the virtual hearing, answering only one question from Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Rittenhouse is charged with killing people and injuring a third during a shooting incident in the middle of the Kenosha Riots.