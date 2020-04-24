State Labs Close In on Testing Goal

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials say labs in the state are closing in on Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus testing goal. Evers’ plan to reopen businesses hinges on being able to test at least 85,000 people a week. That equates to about 12,140 tests a day. Evers says the testing is key to the startup of the economy which will happen slowly over time.

State Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said during a video conference Thursday that 48 labs are now testing and the daily capacity stands at 10,937 tests.

State health officials say they’re now telling physicians to order tests for anyone who presents with symptoms of the coronavirus.