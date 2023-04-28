State Leaders Unveil Bipartisan Revenue Sharing Plan

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman says that there is potential in a proposed revenue sharing plan.

Announced by Republicans in Madison yesterday the proposal would give a minimum 10% increase in shared revenue to local communities.

According to Kenosha County Executive Kerkman Kenosha County would receive an estimated $400,000 in extra support from the state.

Under the plan funds would be doubled for law enforcement training, which would bring in an estimated $50,000 in additional money.

In announcing the bipartisan plan yesterday Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called the proposal historic.

Kerkman also called the “Innovation Fund” proposal intriguing as it would reward local governments collaborating to find efficiencies.

The revenue sharing proposal bill has not been written yet, but could be officially launched next week.