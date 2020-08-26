State, Local Leaders Scramble to Prepare For Another Night of Violence

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—State and local leaders spent Tuesday preparing for another night of unrest and violence in the city. Governor Tony Evers issued a state of emergency and sent more national guard troops to the city.

The Kenosha Common Council also passed temporary emergency powers which will allow Mayor John Antaramian more latitude in responding to any situation that may arise.

The council passed the emergency measures on a unanimous vote. However several alderpersons expressed frustration on lack of information coming from the city administration.

Later in the day the mayor released a video on social media to provide an update, saying that several arrests had been made from the violence on Sunday and Monday nights.