Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman delivers the 2024 Budget Address on Oct. 3rd, 2023. (Kenosha County Submitted Photo)

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman will deliver her second State of the County address tonight (Tuesday) at 7:30 PM.

The event, held in the County Board Chambers at 1010 56th Street.

County Executive Kerkman says that an unveiling is also planned.

The event will also see the seating of new Youth in Governance members.

Listen to the full interview with County Executive Kerkman here: