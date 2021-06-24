State Park to add 220 acres

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Devil’s Lake State Park, Wisconsin’s most-visited park, is soon to be getting larger.

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board on Wednesday unanimously approved purchasing a 220-acre property for $1.64 million to add onto the park.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the parcel is located on the southwestern edge of the park and could be used for hunting and wildlife watching.

It could also be developed into hiking and mountain biking trails.

The 9,200-acre Devil’s Lake was created in 1911 and is the third-oldest state park.

2.1 million people went to Devil’s Lake last year, making it Wisconsin’s most popular park.