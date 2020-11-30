Events
Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete
State Sen. Bob Wirch 11/30/20
Nov 30, 2020 @ 10:46am
Sen. Wirch discusses the state of healthcare with Bill & Pete.
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Wirch-11-30.mp3
