State Still Working Through Unemployment Backlog

MADISON, WI (WLIP)—Lawmakers in Madison are still working for solutions as the state’s backlog of unemployment claims continues.

When the pandemic struck Wisconsin and the nation earlier this year, the quick economic downturn put tens of thousands of claims into a system not designed to handle that volume of cases.

State Rep Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that of the cases brought to her attention many have been brought to a successful conclusion.

Kerkman says that legislators are working with officials to get more people handling cases.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation released an economic status report Tuesday. Read that report by clicking the link below.

Wisconsin_Tomorrow_Single_Page_Layout