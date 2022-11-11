Steil presents 2022 Veteran of the Year Award

BRISTOL, WI – Congressman Bryan Steil presented Steve Tindall, a U.S. Navy Vietnam War Veteran from Kenosha, with Wisconsin’s First District 2022 Veteran of the Year award Thursday.

“I am honored to present Steve Tindall with the 2022 Veteran of the Year Award. Steve was nominated for his service, dedication, and commitment to uplifting countless veterans in our community. He volunteers at countless organizations focused on supporting our veterans and has continued his service to our community following his years in the Navy. We cannot thank each of our veterans enough for their service and sacrifice to our country. I remain committed to working for each of the heroes in our community and appreciate everyone’s submissions.”

Tindall served in the US Navy from 1969-1978 during the Vietnam War. He was a Fire Control Technician/Gun Fire Control Systems First Class Petty Officer, who was responsible for aiming and firing the guns on board the ships. His service has been recognized by receiving the National Defense Medal and two Good Conduct Awards. Tindall is active with the Navy Club Ship 409, American Legion, Stars and Stripes Honor Flights, Rolling Thunder Chapter 2, the Kenosha County Veteran’s Council, Hospice Alliance, Veteran’s food pantry, the Hero’s Café, Veteran Stand Downs events, Care Packages for Troops, and more.