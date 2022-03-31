Steil says Biden budget lacks energy independence

Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville)

Congressman Bryan Steil says that the government needs to seize the moment to increase domestic energy production.

Steil told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha his biggest criticism of President Joe Biden’s budget is the lack of energy independence.

Steil says that while an across the board energy policy is important long term, the traditional energy sources are needed to fight the short time crisis.

Steil says that other short term solutions like tapping the county’s strategic reserves do not solve the underlying problem.