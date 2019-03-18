Steil Works on Anti-Mass Violence Legislation

WASHINGTON D.C.–As the world continues to work through the fallout of another mass shooting, legislation in Washington would give law enforcement more resources to try and prevent the next one.

The Mass Violence Protection Act would allow for more communication between law enforcement agencies to stop a would be killer.

Sponsor Congressman Bryan Steil told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the bill has never been more important.

Steil says he believes the bill is something both Republicans and Democrats should be able to agree on.