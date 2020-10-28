Events
Weather Alert
Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete
Steve Casey-Casey Family Options 10/28/20
Oct 28, 2020 @ 9:54am
Steve discusses Covid protocols and Zoom planning.
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Casey-Family-10-28.mp3
