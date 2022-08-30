Stocks Post Another Loss As Markets Worry About Higher Rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell again on Wall Street, posting their third loss in a row as traders worry that high interest rates are here to stay for a while.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Tuesday, bringing its loss in the past three days to 5.1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Energy companies fell along with sliding crude oil prices. Technology stocks and industrial companies were also weak. Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining ground after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady.