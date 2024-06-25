Storm & Winds Cause Power Outages in Kenosha

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Thunderstorms rolled through Kenosha early Tuesday morning, causing significant power outages.

Approximately 1,500 WE Energies customers were without electricity in Kenosha as crews worked to restore service.

The storms, which brought heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds, have prompted a severe thunderstorm watch that remains in effect until 11 AM.

WE Energies has dispatched multiple teams to address the damage, but restoration efforts may take several hours due to the extent of the storm’s impact.