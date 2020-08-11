Storms Blow Through Kenosha Leaving Damage, Power Outages

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Bad storms made their way through the Kenosha area yesterday leaving downed power lines and fallen trees. Thousands of WE Energies customers start the day without power as crews worked through the night to restore service.

Almost two inches of rain fell in the city of Kenosha but some areas in Western Kenosha and Racine Counties were hit hardest…with some areas reporting up to six inches of rain.

At the height of the storm, Kenosha Police reported that several roads through the city were blocked with storm debris leaving hazardous situations.

According to scanner reports, at least one person had to be rescued from their car after being trapped by a fallen tree limb.