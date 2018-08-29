Storms Blow Through Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI–Storms blew through the Kenosha area last night. While not as strong and damaging as they were to the north of us, there are some reports of downed trees this morning. As a result a hand full of power outages were reported locally.

Gov. Scott Walker has declared a state of emergency in half-a-dozen counties as storms and floods continue to plague the state. Walker issued the declaration Tuesday evening for Fond du Lac, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon and Washington counties.

The declaration opens the door for federal assistance. The National Weather Service is investigating reports of a possible tornado that tore across central Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.