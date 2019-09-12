Storms; Heavy Rain Blows Through Area

KENOSHA, WI—Heavy rains fell in the area overnight, causing some flooding on area roads. Last night’s storm brought thunder and lightning as well as the standing water.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for the WLIP listening area until 1 AM Wednesday.

In Lake County, the storm prompting tornado sirens in several areas, and reports of rotation near Vernon Hills…no tornado touchdowns, or funnel clouds were reported.

Showers and storms are expected to redevelop this afternoon, and once again through the overnight hours.