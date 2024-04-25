Strict New EPA Rules Would Force Coal-Fired Power Plants To Capture Emissions Or Shut Down

FILE - The Marshall Steam Station coal power plant operates March 3, 2024, near Mooresville, N.C. A rule issued April 24, 2024, by the Environmental Protection Agency would force power plants fueled by coal or natural gas to capture smokestack emissions or shut down. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan says new rules that would force power plants fueled by coal or natural gas to capture smokestack emissions or shut down are targeting pollution that’s “pushing our planet to the brink.”

The new limits unveiled Thursday on greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-powered electric plants are the Biden administration’s most ambitious effort yet to roll back planet-warming pollution from the power sector.

The rules are a key part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate carbon pollution from the electricity sector by 2035 and economy-wide by 2050.

The National Mining Association claims the EPA is “dismantling the reliability of the U.S. electric grid.