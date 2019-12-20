Student Charged With Shooting Threat

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—A Kenosha teen was arrested this week for allegedly threatening a school shooting.

The threats were made by a 15 year old Bradford student Tuesday when she claimed to have a gun and said she wanted to kill other students.

A subsequent search found that the girl did not have a gun. Still she was referred into the juvenile system for making a terroristic threat.

The threat is the latest in a series of threats made by students at various KUSD schools. None were deemed credible. The Bradford student was held in juvenile placement.