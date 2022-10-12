Student Taken Into Custody After Weapon Found At School

MT. PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police responded to Case High School Tuesday afternoon on reports of a student with a weapon.

The reports were made around 2:30 PM.

The school was put into lockdown while the school resource officer was able to apprehend the student without incident.

Police confirm the student had an unspecified weapon and was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation but no further information was released due to the age of the student.