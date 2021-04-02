SUDDEN RISE IN NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS SHOCKS NORTH SHORE

Though distancing restrictions have loosened, a surprising rise in C-19 cases may halt reopening plans. Over 1,300 new hospitalizations were reported just last Sunday alone. Of those, nearly three hundred are in intensive-care units, with a third of those on ventilators, though inoculations now total nearly seventeen percent of Illinois residents. Nationally, Centers for Disease Control officials have expressed deep concern over the newest infection figures. Wisconsin Governor Anthony Earl is continuing to demand a continuance of the face-mask mandate despite political opposition.