Sunday Night Shooting in Gurnee Leaves Three Injured Outside of Six Flags

(Gurnee, IL) Two people were hospitalized, a third was treated on scene after a shooting near the front gates of Six Flags Great America. Gurnee Police say the incident took place Sunday evening when a white sedan entered the parking lot of the theme park and drove toward the front entrance. Multiple suspects then exited the vehicle and began shooting toward an individual. The suspects then got back into the white sedan and fled the scene. A 17-year-old male from Aurora and a 19-year-old female from Appleton, Wisconsin were taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with non-life-threatening leg injuries…while a third subject refused transport after a shoulder injury. Police say despite initial reports, there was no active shooter inside the park, and believe this incident was specifically targeted to one individual. The investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-15-22)