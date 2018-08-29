Supervisor Calls For Cardinali’s Removal From Office

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha County Board Chairman is rejecting calls to remove Supervisor Joe Cardinali from office. Cardinali, who was just sworn in last week to fill a vacancy, was made the subject of a restraining order. A 49 year old woman accuses Cardinali of harassment and stalking.

She alleges that for about six months he sent her unwanted text messages and phone calls. He also allegedly confronted her at Democratic Party events which the woman attended as part of her job with the Randy Bryce campaign. Cardinali denies the allegations.

In a statement released yesterday Board Chairman Daniel Esposito responded to a request by Supervisor Michael Skalisky to remove Cardinali from office. Esposito said in part that it was not appropriate for neither he nor the County Board to “act as judge and jury” in the case.

A hearing on the restraining order has been rescheduled for November.