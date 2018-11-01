Supporters Rally For Medical Marijuana Legalization

KENOSHA, WI–Supporters for medicinal marijuana legalization rallied in Downtown Kenosha yesterday, trying to raise support for a referendum question on Tuesday’s ballot.

Kenosha County residents will be asked if marijuana should be legal for medical purposes with a doctor’s prescription. Sixteen counties will have a similar question on the ballot.

Still the referendum is advisory as legalization could only happen if the state legislature were to pass a bill which would then be signed into law by the governor. .