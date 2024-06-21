Supreme Court Upholds Gun Control Law Intended To Protect Domestic Violence Victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld a federal gun control law that’s intended to protect domestic violence victims.

The justices ruled 8-1 Friday in favor of a 1994 ban on firearms for people under restraining orders to stay away from their spouses or partners.

The justices reversed a ruling from the federal appeals court in New Orleans that had struck down the law.

It’s the justices’ first Second Amendment case since they expanded gun rights in 2022.

The case involved a Texas man accused of hitting his girlfriend and threatening to shoot her.

The case was watched for its potential to affect cases in which other gun ownership laws were questioned, including Hunter Biden’s prosecution.