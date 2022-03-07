Supreme Court Won’t Review Decision That Freed Bill Cosby

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Supreme Court says it will not take up the sexual assault case against comedian Bill Cosby.

The announcement Monday leaves in place a decision by Pennsylvania’s highest court to throw out his conviction and set him free from prison.

A Cosby spokesperson has thanked the justices and criticized the prosecutor and judge in the case.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had said the prosecutor was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

Current prosecutor Kevin Steele says that asking the high court to revive the case “was the right thing to do” and has thanked accuser Andrea Constand for her courage.