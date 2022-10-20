Survey Says Some Americans Are Cutting Back On Thanksgiving

One in four Americans is planning to skip celebrating Thanksgiving this year.

A new survey by Personal Capital says high turkey prices coupled with inflation and job loss may be the cause.

Turkey prices are on the rise on the heels of the ongoing spread of the avian bird flu and the price per pound of an 8-to-16-pound turkey is almost two dollars.

The survey also noted that to prioritize family favorites, 23 percent of respondents said they will cut cranberry sauce, 22 percent said mac and cheese, 22 percent said broccoli and 20 percent said yams.