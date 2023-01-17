Suspect Arrested After Fleeing From Kenosha Police

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police arrested a man after a standoff Monday.

It happened around 4:30 PM in the 6200 block of 25th Avenue after a vehicle fled from a traffic stop.

Police did not chase the suspect since there was a child in the vehicle.

The 40 year old Kenosha man was wanted for domestic violence charges and went to his likely destination.

Police learned that the suspect fled into a home after handing off the child to a neighbor.

The suspect hid in an attic under insulation.

He peacefully surrendered and was arrested without incident.

He’s expected to face multiple felony charges.