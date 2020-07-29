Suspect Arrested After Traffic Stop

(Zion, IL) A routine traffic stop turned into a gun arrest for Zion Police.

Authorities say they pulled over a vehicle on Monday in the 1500 block of 27th Street. The female driver was reportedly driving on a revoked license, and a tow truck was called.

As officials did an inventory on the vehicle, a loaded gun was discovered…and the vehicle’s passenger, Andrew Ayers, was arrested. The 33-year-old has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and is in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollar bond.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Tania Barnes, was charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, and driving with suspended registration. She was freed on a signature bond.