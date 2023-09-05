Suspect Arrested After Tuesday Morning Chase With Law Enforcement

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect was arrested after a chase today.

It happened around 8 AM after the suspect allegedly led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash near Highways C and W near Wilmot.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that K9 Riggs and K9 Jax pursued the suspect out of a wooded area.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Traffic was temporarily blocked in the area during the search, but the roads have since reopened.