Suspect Arrested and Charged in Fatal Lake County Stabbing

(Round Lake Beach, IL) The victim of a Round Lake Beach homicide has been identified, as has a suspect. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident took place on Monday afternoon after Jesus Vargas and Brian Mahdee got into a verbal altercation. Investigators say the altercation turned physical when Vargas stabbed Mahdee multiple times. The 37-year-old victim died in a garage. According to witnesses, that’s when Vargas turned the knife on himself. The 27-year-old suspect reportedly admitted to the incident when he was released from the hospital, and said the pair had a romantic relationship. He’s now facing two counts of first-degree murder…along with a pair of drug charges. Bond was set at 3-million-dollars

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-3-22)