Suspect Arrested For OWI After Allgedly Almost Striking Squad Head-on; Large Amount of Drugs Found in Car

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 23 year old man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly almost hitting a Kenosha County Sheriff’s squad head on.

It happened around 3:30 AM in the 1100 block of Sheridan Road.

According to the sheriff’s department the squad was nearly hit head on by a southbound vehicle.

The deputy was able to make contact with the driver and suspected that he was under the influence of intoxicants.

23 year old Ernesto Chavez reportedly refused to perform field sobriety tests.

He was arrested for OWI 2nd offense.

Investigators reportedly found four mason jars full of marijuana totaling over four pounds in his vehicle as well as a large amount of crack cocaine.

Chavez will also face drug charges in addition to driving while intoxicated.